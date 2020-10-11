Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal Archie Has Taken His First Steps During Conversation With Malala Yousafzai

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come together with Malala Yousafzai to highlight women’s education in celebration of International Day of the Girl.

In a pre-recorded conversation, the trio discuss the ongoing challenges that women face when it comes to accessing education, something that’s even more crucial due to the pandemic.

The Malala Fund, whose YouTube page will air the chat, works on raising awareness of the challenges facing girls by urging educators, governments, community leaders and families to help them re-enroll in school.

The fund estimates that before the pandemic, 129 million girls across the globe were out of school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Yousafzai discuss everything from how important education was to their own lives to how others can contribute to a more equal future.

In one part of the conversation, Harry revealed that baby Archie has started walking. “We were both there for his first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything,” he said.

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments,” added Markle.

Meghan has often spoken about education, including a moving speech at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji during the 2018 Royal Tour.

“It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study, where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition, that I was able to attend university,” she said. “And, without question, it was worth every effort.”

You can watch the full conversation between Yousafzai, Prince Harry and Meghan in the video above.