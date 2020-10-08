Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Chat With Malala Yousafzai For International Day Of The Girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come together with Malala Yousafzai to highlight women’s education in celebration of International Day of the Girl.

In a pre-recorded conversation the trio will chat about the ongoing challenges that women face when it comes to accessing education. Even more so now with the pandemic.

The Malala Fund, whose YouTube page will air the chat, works on raising awareness of the challenges facing girls by urging educators, governments, community leaders and families to help them re-enroll in school.

The fund estimates that before the pandemic, 129 million girls across the globe were out of school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Yousafzai discuss everything from how important education was to their own lives to how others can contribute to a more equal future.

Meghan has often spoken about education, including a moving speech at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji during the 2018 Royal Tour.

“It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study, where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition, that I was able to attend university,” she said. “And, without question, it was worth every effort.”

You can watch the full conversation between Yousafzai, Prince Harry and Meghan on Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT in the video up top.