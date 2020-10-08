HBO Debuts First Look At ‘The West Wing’ Reunion Special

Fans are finally getting a look at HBO’s “The West Wing” reunion special.

Ahead of the premiere later this month, the network shared a short teaser during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate showing original cast members Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and Anna Deavere Smith reprising their iconic roles for the first time since 2006.

As previously announced, Sterling K. Brown has also joined the cast in the role of Chief of Staff Leo McGarry who was originally played by the late John Spencer.

The special, “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”, is part of an initiative to get viewers to vote ahead of the U.S. Presidental election this November.

The reunion will be a staged performance of “Hartsfield’s Landing”, an episode from Season 3 and will feature appearances from Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” premieres Oct. 15 on HBO.