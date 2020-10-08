Jodie Whittaker & ‘Doctor Who’ Cast Talk Last Season’s Big Reveal During Virtual New York Comic-Con Panel

Fans of “Doctor Who” are anxiously awaiting the upcoming 13th season, along with the traditional Christmas special, and the Doctor herself, star Jodie Whittaker, was joined by “companions” Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh in a virtual session for New York Comic-Con.

Discussing the previous season’s big revelation — yet another version of the Doctor, a fugitive Time Lord played by Jo Martin — Whittaker opened up about the first table read with Martin.

Explaining that the table reads begin with each actor stating their name and the character they play, Whittaker recalled Martin stating, “I’m Jo, and I play the Doctor. It was a really extraordinary moment. Because we knew that this room was going to be the only room that knew about this for months and months. We had to keep all that excitement locked in.”

Walsh, looking back at that table read, recalled the thought that entered his mind when he heard Martin say those: “Wow, this is going to be big.”

The entire panel can be viewed in the video below.