Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Program

Megan Thee Stallion wants to give back to her fans.

The rapper, 25, announced her very own scholarship program, Don’t Stop, on Thursday which will grant scholarships to women of colour in any field of study.

“2020 has brought so many obstacles, but we keep going,” Megan’s team shared in a statement. “Megan has partnered with Amazon Music’s rap rotation and will award two $10,000 scholarships to women of colour that are pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree in any field of study.”

Megan also shared the news to Twitter, “College hot girls, this one is for you so listen up. I’m giving away $10,000 scholarships to two women of colour.”

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP🔥🔥🔥 IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ‼️‼️‼️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020

She added, “Apply now.”

Shortly after the huge announcement, Megan’s Don’t Stop website crashed from overwhelming interest.