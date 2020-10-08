Kate Winslet Looks Back At The ‘Hotbed Of Anxiety’ On ‘SNL’ After The Ashlee Simpson Lip-Syncing Incident

“Saturday Night Live” has had a lot of moments that will go down in pop culture history, but one of the most famous was the Ashlee Simpson lip-syncing scandal.

Kate Winslet, who hosted the following week, looked back at the “hotbed of anxiety” on the show while at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“When I did ‘SNL’ I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. I was the next show after. Let me tell you, that studio was just a hotbed of anxiety,” Winslet said during the festival’s “A Conversation With” series.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Admits She Now ‘Regrets’ Working With Woody Allen And Roman Polanski: ‘What The F**k Was I Doing?’

“There’s this thing of the opening monologue and they kept saying to me, ‘Kate we’re so sorry, we just don’t have it yet, give us a moment,’” she explained.

“It gets to Friday when we have the dress rehearsal, no opening monologue. I’m literally sh***ing myself. [I said,] ‘Guys please just make something up, let me make something up, just tell me what I’m doing.’ They go, ‘Can you tap dance?’” she said.

Three hours out from the dress rehearsal, Winslet then learned a tap-dancing and singing routine.

RELATED: Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins To Be Honoured During Virtual TIFF Gala, Shawn Mendes To Perform

“And then we’re recording the show live,” she added, laughing.