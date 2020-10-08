Tori Spelling Is Feeling ‘Grateful’ After Apparently Witnessing A Man With A ‘Machine Gun Who Started Shooting’

Tori Spelling is opening up about a harrowing experience she and her family witnessed.

The “90210” alum, 47, took to social media on Thursday and described being “in the wrong place at the wrong time” after running into a man firing a machine gun. In her post, Spelling assured fans that she and her five children are safe.

“You know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time and you and kids and others around are unharmed afterwards,” tweeted Spelling. “Never in my life did I think I would witness a man with a machine gun who then started shooting.”

RELATED: Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth Address Jessica Alba’s ‘90210’ No Eye Contact Claims

U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterwards. Never in my life did I think I would witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting. All are safe & we thank the hotel staff. #grateful — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) October 8, 2020

While Spelling didn’t give too many details, she did reveal that she and her children were at a hotel.

RELATED: Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott’s Affair ‘Really Upset’ Their Daughter

“All are safe and we thank the hotel staff. #Grateful,” Spelling added.

According to WSB-TV 2, dozens of officers responded to reports of a drunk man repeatedly firing bullets into a hotel in midtown Atlanta. It is unclear if that’s where Spelling was. The outlet reports that the man is in jail, and no one was hurt.

Spelling is mom to Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3, with husband Dean McDermott.