Christina Anstead Shows Off New Yacht Called ‘Aftermath’ Amid Divorce From Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead is showing the world that she’s moving on.

Amid her divorce from husband Ant Anstead, the “Christina On The Coast” star, 37, revealed she bought a boat and called it “Aftermath”.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Christina posed on her giant yacht holding a bottle of champagne in each hand.

“Aftermath,” she captioned the shot while also tagging Prestige Yachts, a luxury boat maker, and Sun Country Coastal, a yacht dealership based in her hometown of Newport Beach, California.

Christina announced she and Ant, 41, had split last month, writing, Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.

The former couple share one-year-old son Hudson. Christina is also mom to daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, who she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Christina On The Coast” airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.