‘The Expanse’ Gets Season 5 Release Date And New Trailer

Fans can finally get excited for more of “The Expanse”.

Ahead of the season five premiere in December, Amazon Prime Video debuted a new trailer for the upcoming season.

Picking where season four left off, the short teaser showed the cloaked asteroid that Free Navy commander Marco Inaros sent inching ever closer to Earth. Season five will also Naomi (Dominique Tipper) in her quest to save her son Filip.

Showrunners says season five will follow the events of Nemesis Games, the fifth book in The Expanse books series by James S.A. Corey.

“It felt like it was both the most epic and yet the most personal season we have ever done, simultaneously,” said showrunner Naren Shankar of filming season 5 of “The Expanse” at New York Comic-Con on Thursday.

Season five will premiere on Dec. 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of the season will be released on that date, with one episode dropping weekly after that. The season finale will air on Feb. 3.