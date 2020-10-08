Cardi B Rants After Fans ‘Step Over The Lines’

Cardi B is drawing a line in the sand between her and her fans after some allegedly stepped “over the lines.”

The “WAP” rapper ranted on Twitter on Thursday afternoon after she posted a video of her singing along to her Blackpink collab, “Bet You Wanna” and some people started to question her over her personal life.

RELATED: Cardi B On Why She Won’t Be Pressured Into Putting Out A Song ‘Just Because’

You in our business …don’t do that https://t.co/ENdZu5tUnq — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

“I really hate when fans step over the lines.Don’t talk about people I work with.Don’t talk about my personal life .No I don’t need ya to kiss my a** but don’t disrespect the people I’m close with.THE F**K YOU THINK THIS IS!”

I really hate when fans step over the lines.Don’t talk about people I work with.Don’t talk about my personal life .No I don’t need ya to kiss my ass but don’t disrespect the people I’m close with.THE FUCK YOU THINK THIS IS ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

“Dumbas** fans always wanna say some dumba** sh*t like who the f**k you think you are?” she continued, before telling her fans to stop talking about people in her life.

She also clarified she doesn’t “date for publicity”. “I’m not 22 years old I’m a b**ch with a KID.”

RELATED: Cardi B Posts Adorable Video Of Kulture Dancing To Rihanna’s ‘Work’

Don’t talk about Erika ,don’t talk about Tokyo , don’t talk about patience ,Kolin,don’t talk about my sister , don’t talk about Offset FUCKIN NOTHING BITCH !Stay in your fuckin place .Fuck you got pics of me on your profile talkin bout my people the FUCK ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

And stop telling me who should I date that’s another thing .I DONT DATE FOR PUBLICITY ! ImNot going for “who the hottest rapper “who ball player got long money” I’m not 22 years old I’m a bitch with a KID ! A home a business not trying to let Nikkas I’m my PUSsy for a image. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

Cardi then posted voice notes, continuing on the same theme.

“If I come at my fan base because they come for the people I work with..I can do that. Don’t disrespect people around me,” Cardi said. “If I want to say something to my fans, I’m gonna do it. A lot of artists want to do the same thing, the only difference is, they are f**king scared of putting their fans in their place.”

Cardi did say “sorry” for “coming at that fan,” but added, “then again this is the s**t that be getting me tight.”

This is Bardigang business ….Fuck is ya here for .. pic.twitter.com/oyw0CZNBNt — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

But with the topic quickly trending, many people jumped on board who aren’t fans of Cardi. Only adding to the noise.

“Can’t even talk to my own fans without the d**k eaters coming thru.Then they wanna make it about them ….nobody invited you .You invited yourself .This ain’t a blog THIS IS CARDI TWITTER,” she added. ” I was talking to BARDIGANG and ya made it ya business.”

Can’t even talk to my own fans without the dick eaters coming thru.Then they wanna make it about them ….nobody invited you .You invited yourself .This ain’t a blog THIS IS CARDI TWITTER sooo why you here ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020