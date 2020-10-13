Megan Thee Stallion Granted Protective Order From Tory Lanez After Shooting Charges

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that a protective order has been issued against Tory Lanez for Megan Thee Stallion with stay away provisions. In addition, his arraignment was continued for Nov. 18.

Last week, Lanez was officially charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, with the DA’s Office issuing a press release declaring the “rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year.”

Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was charged with two felony counts, one of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and another of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez (a.k.a. “the defendant”) “also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

While the press release does not name Megan Thee Stallion, it does describe a “24-year-old victim” who engaged in an argument with Lanez on July 12 while driving in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills.

“The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

If Lanez is found guilty and convicted, the Canadian rapper faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

Meanwhile, the case is still under investigation by the LAPD.

Following news of Lanez’s charges, he took to Twitter to imply he’s innocent, tweeting that “the truth will come to light,” pointing out that “a charge is not a conviction.”

⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020

Lanez’s arraignment has been continued until Nov. 18.