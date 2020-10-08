Tory Lanez Charged With 2 Felony Counts In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion, Facing 22 Years In Prison

It’s now official: Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a press release declaring the “rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year.”

Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was charged with two felony counts, one of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and another of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez (a.k.a. “the defendant”) “also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

While the press release does not name Megan Thee Stallion, it does describe a “24-year-old victim” who engaged in an argument with Lanez on July 12 while driving in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills.

“The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

If Lanez is found guilty and convicted, the Canadian rapper faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

Meanwhile, the case is still under investigation by the LAPD.

Lanez’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13.