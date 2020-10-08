Larry David Marries Longtime Girlfriend Ashley Underwood In California

Larry David is a married man.

According to People, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor, 73, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ashley Underwood on Wednesday in California.

RELATED: Larry David Says It Is Hard To Think Woody Allen ‘Did Anything Wrong’ After Reading His Memoir

David revealed to the New York Times in April that he and Underwood met in 2017 at pal Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party. Underwood worked as a producer on Cohen’s Showtime series, “Who Is America?”.

“We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind,” he spilled at the time. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

RELATED: Larry David Has A Message For All The ‘Idiots’ Who Aren’t Social Distancing

“There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us. Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes. ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now,” David later said of their quarantine together. “Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem! You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it’s impossible to catch up. And I’ll catch her. I’ll walk into the room, and she’ll instantly click off the TV.”

This is the second marriage for David, he was previously married to environmental activist Laurie David for 14 years. The former couple share daughters Cazzie, 26, and Romy, 24. They split in 2007.

Neither David nor Underwood have confirmed the news.