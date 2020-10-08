Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Win Apology For Drone Photos Taken Of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can count one legal case closed as they have won an apology from a U.S. agency that used drones to take photos of their son, Archie.

The couple had filed legal action in July, stating an unnamed person took photos of Archie with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

The X17 agency has now apologized, will reimburse some of the legal fees and has to hand over the photos, as well as destroy all copies.

“We apologize to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused,” they said in a statement to BBC. “We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again.”

California privacy laws state that it is illegal to film or photograph anyone in their homes using a drone or telephoto lens.

The pictures were taken while the family was staying at Tyler Perry’s home. The trio has since moved to Santa Barbra.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer said in a statement to ET Canada, “Over the summer, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took action against intrusive and illegal paparazzi photos taken of their family at a private residence. Today, the agency responsible for those photos—X17—apologized and agreed to a permanent injunction and reimbursement of a portion of legal fees. This is a

successful outcome. All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home.”

Meghan is also currently in legal action against the Mail on Sunday and their publisher over the publication of a private letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle. The case is set for trial in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently filed a legal complaint against The Sunday Times after they claimed his and Meghan’s Netflix deal “scuppered” plans to have a television fundraiser for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.