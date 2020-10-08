Britney Spears Doesn’t Share Dad Jamie’s Vision Of Her Continuing to Perform, Court Docs State

By Jackie Willis‍ and Antoinette Bueno‍ ‍, ETOnline.com.

Britney Spears. EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears, continues.

The 38-year-old pop star is in fighting to have her dad removed from her 12-year conservatorship, and in the latest court docs, Britney’s lawyers are adamant that she does not share her father’s “vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past.”

The latest docs are in response to Jamie filing paperwork arguing against the petition to add more lawyers to his daughter’s legal team because it would cost too much money.

“Clearly, James’ objectives are either to filibuster the appointment of a corporate fiduciary indefinitely or to dominate the entire process himself, including the selection of the fiduciary,” Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, states in the docs. “The only way to assure that Britney’s voice is heard will be for her to have qualified litigation counsel available in order to place her on a level playing field with James.”

