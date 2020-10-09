Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Release Single ‘Baby I’m Jealous’

Bebe Rexha just dropped “Baby I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat.

The song is the lead single, Rexha’s first of 2020, off of her sophomore album.

On it, Rexha sings: “This is me, a woman in dichotomy/ I love me, until I don’t/ My apologies for looking on your history/ I’m trying to let it go.”

Rexha teased the music video, which premieres at 11 a.m. ET on YouTube, in the lead up to the release on Instagram, including showing off the outfits from the music video.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Shows Off The Grammy Dress Options She Didn’t Wear

“Love this loookkkkk,” she captioned a clip of herself in a red sequin top and jeans that read “jealous”.

In separate posts, she shared more looks at both her and Doja Cat together.

Rexha’s last album Expectations came out in 2018 and fans have been anxiously awaiting a follow-up but in July, Rexha said they would have to wait a bit longer.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Is Delaying Her New Album ‘Until The World Is In A Better Place’

“I know my fans are super frustrated because they want new music. I promise you my team and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We haven’t stopped,” she wrote.

Message to all my loves. pic.twitter.com/8PCnmOChlV — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 8, 2020

“This is the best project I have ever worked on and the album is my absolute favourite,” Rexha continued. “I can not wait for you to hear it. It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times. As soon as The world is in a better place we will release it alll. We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.”