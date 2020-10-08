Davina Potratz Leaving ‘Selling Sunset’ And Oppenheim Group

Davina Potratz is saying farewell to “Selling Sunset”.

While speaking with People, Potratz revealed that she is leaving the Oppenheim Group which is featured on the hit Netflix series.

Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, but the move means viewers will no longer see Potratz on the show.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division,” she said of the offer that she couldn’t refuse.

“My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me,” she added. “It’s just very in tune with my skills.”

And even though competition Douglas Elliman doesn’t have their own TV show at the moment, a number of reality stars work there, including Tracy Tutor and Fredrik Eklund of “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles”.

Potratz isn’t sure what the future of “Selling Sunset” is or what her own television career holds, but she is grateful for what she has learned.

“It certainly is overwhelming to get a tidal wave of attention — for anyone, that’s really hard to prepare for, you know,” Potratz said. “But it’s created so many opportunities in all various different forms. I appreciate it so much.”

“Selling Sunset” is currently streaming on Netflix.