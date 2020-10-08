Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt And What ‘Shocked’ Her To ‘Get It Together’

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, “The Talk” dedicated a special episode to the topic of mental wellness.

During Thursday’s “Having The Talk: Mental Health and Wellness”, co-host Sharon Osbourne opened up about her suicide attempt in 2017.

“Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it,” Osbourne revealed.

Sheryl Underwood recalled how she wanted to give Osbourne “space and your privacy.”

“I went to a place to give me help,” Osbourne continued, before remembering two girls she met at a facility she to for help.

“They told me they were drinking and using drugs… both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives and that shocked me into… am I going to do this to my family, my babies, no way. And that shocked me — it was like an electric shock and it was like, get it together.”

She added, “It was like look at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids.”

Osbourne previously spoke about the suicide attempt on “Loose Women“.

“My husband found me and took me to the hospital,” she said. “[The kids] were terribly cross and heartbroken and frightened and everything that goes with it.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.