Mindy Kaling Shares Message To Fans After Secretly Welcoming Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling is a mom of two! “The Office” alum announced the news during her appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night.

“I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3,” Kaling revealed.

“This is news to a lot of people,” she confessed as Colbert noted people didn’t even know Kaling was pregnant. “His name is Spencer.”

Kaling welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine, in 2017– is usually private about her personal life. However, she opened up about possibly expanding her family while reflecting on her relationship with a baby nurse, Rose, in her second book, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes).

“Rose helped me with everything,” Kaling wrote. “The fear of being alone with my baby. The fear of my baby not bonding with me. The fear of me not bonding with her. The fear of not being able to feed her… All these fears were the worst I’ve ever had in my life, and Rose helped me keep them at bay. She was my mom when I needed a mom, and that wasn’t even her job.”

The 41-year-old actress continued, “I told her I don’t know if I’ll have another baby, but if it meant she would come and live with me, I may just go ahead and do it.”

Kaling has not revealed the identity of Katherine’s father.

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” Kaling told The New York Times Magazine last year. “I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff [her relationship with Katherine] really private.”

The star had no problem gushing about her own experience as a mom.

“Right now I’m surprised at how much I enjoy being a mom… I did not think I had a big maternal instinct. I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about,” she admitted. “But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you.”

Kaling followed up with a sweet message thanking fans. “Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary,” she admitted, “but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk.”

She added: “Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys). It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now,” she wrote. “Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK.”

(1/2) Thanks to everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need pic.twitter.com/RulyUjdj1c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 9, 2020

(2/2) it, putting their own lives at risk. Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys). It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 9, 2020

News of her baby boy took everyone by surprise. See some of the reaction below:

is mindy kaling trying to recreate mamma mia but with two children?? — and what about it?? (@milkhater4) October 9, 2020

in other news mindy kaling has completely broken my mother pic.twitter.com/GPnKeV2ooe — juliette (@taIlesttiptoes) October 9, 2020

Mindy Kaling has the best people around her. She’s had two kids and no one knows a thing about them — VenikaDewan (@WhatsSleepTho) October 9, 2020

MINDY KALING REALLY HAD ANOTHER BABY AND WE’RE GOING TO PRETEND IT ISN’T BJ NOVAK’S RIGHT? — Julia | ג'וליה (@maiselous) October 9, 2020

Mindy Kaling secretly giving birth to a son is the only surprise celebrity baby I care about. — Katie Schaffstall (@kschaffstall13) October 9, 2020

Mindy Kaling is the queen of having children and literally just not telling anyone — Mariah Martini (@mariahmartini) October 9, 2020

I thought I could keep a secret…but then @mindykaling went and had a whole baby a month ago and nobody knew???? — RESH (@humbleresh) October 9, 2020

See more on Kaling in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Katherine in B-Day Post

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor To Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Script

Mindy Kaling’s ‘Only Concern’ at the 2020 Oscars Is Getting Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Date (Exclusive)