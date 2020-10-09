George & Amal Clooney Help Rescue The U.K.’s Only Dinner Theatre

The Clooney’s are helping the arts in their neighbourhood survive.

Earlier this week, the U.K.’s only dinner theatre, The Mill at Sonning, announced its re-opening plans after being closed for 9 months, thanks in part to a donation from George and Amal Clooney.

The celebrity couple have a home in Berkshire, not far from the theatre, and are described as “regular attenders.”

“Since July, when the theatre celebrated its 38th birthday, The Mill has only been able to operate its adjoining restaurant with reduced seating,” The Mill said in a statement on Facebook, “but this together with fundraising and donations from Mill Angel supporters and Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal, who are near neighbours and regular attenders, have been a lifeline to ensure the venue’s survival.”

According to BerkshireLive, the Clooneys have donated over $1 million to causes in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mill announced that it will be re-opening its doors on Oct. 30, with reduced capacity and a full line-up of shows for the coming year, including a revival of the musical Top Hat in 2021.