U2’s ‘Joshua Tree’ Tops BBC Radio 2 Poll Of The Best Albums Of The ’80s

Bono and friends are top of the pops.

BBC Radio 2 has released the results of a new poll of the greatest albums of the 1980s, and U2 claimed the top spot with their 1987 album The Joshua Tree.

“‘The Joshua Tree’ changed everything for us as a band. It was written in the mid-’80s, during the Reagan-Thatcher era of British and U.S. politics, a period when there was a lot of unrest,” U2’s The Edge told NME on learning the news.

“And it feels like we’re right back there in a way, politics are still so polarized. We’ve had the privilege of playing ‘The Joshua Tree’ live all over the world in the last few years and it’s almost like the album has come full circle,” he continued. “We’re just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year.”

Coming in second after The Joshua Tree is Dire Straits’ classic 1985 album Brothers in Arms.

The Stone Roses’ self-titled 1989 album was third, with Michael Jackson’s Thriller in fourth and Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction landing in fifth place.

Other acts to make the Top 20 include Paul Simon, Prince, Kate Bush and George Michael.

Check out the full list below: