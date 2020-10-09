Armie Hammer & James Corden Are Huggers Struggling Through Quarantine

Social distancing has been difficult for many, but especially for huggers.

On Thursday’s “The Late Late Show”, host James Corden starred in a sketch featuring Armie Hammer all about the plight of the hugger.

The duo play men in a support group for huggers who can no longer hug anyone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My name’s Armie, and I am a bro-hugger,” Hammer says. “You know, it’s when you first shake hands with someone and it’s not enough, you want to level up, so you pull them in and you wrap that arm around… I miss that.”

Asked how he’s getting along, Hammer continues, “I feel like I’m having a hard time letting my bros know that they are my bros.”

“Look at me,” Corden tells him in an emotional moment. “I’m your bro. It’s okay, cos you’re my bro.”

Later in the sketch, things begin to fall apart as the support group members want a group hug but Corden gets them back on track with a musical dance number.