Lindsay Ell Drops Sonny-And-Cher-Inspired Music Video For ‘Want Me Back’

Lindsay Ell harnesses her self-confidence in her latest music video.

On Friday, the Canadian country singer dropped the stunning visuals for her hit single “wAnt me back,” showcasing her glamorous side.

The video takes fans back in time with a dramatic storyline that sees Ell preparing for a show with her partner Eddie before she realizes she wants to step into the spotlight on her own.

“For this music video we based the narrative on the story of Sonny and Cher, where I’m previously in a duo called ‘Eddie and Ell’ until I ultimately decide that I want to emerge as a solo artist,” the singer tells CMT. “The video captures the storyline in which my whole persona changes from an unconfident, held-back woman, to then realizing my own self-power and stepping into it.”

Written by Ell, Matt McGinn, Lindsay Rimes, and fellow country star Kane Brown, “wAnt me back” is featured on the singer’s sophomore album heart theory, which also includes her hit “i don’t lovE you”.

Fans can watch the music video above.