‘The Late Show’ Obtains Exclusive Taylor Swift (Spoof) Song Slamming Donald Trump

Taylor Swift is “with Joe B.”

On Wednesday, Swift surprised fans by offering up her first-ever U.S. presidential endorsement, announcing that she will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but Global’s “The Late Show” learned she’s gone even further.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Jaden Smith, Janelle Monae And More Urge Voters To Mobilize Ahead Of U.S. Election

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

In an exclusive (spoof) video, Swift slams Donald Trump in a song with lyrics set to her classic hit “You Belong With Me”.

“Walkin’ the streets with Jill and and ice cream cone/ We really need you to kick that guy off his throne,” the fake Swift sings over shots of Biden and his wife eating ice cream.

“Cryin’ in my room remembering that he said/ ‘Grab ’em by the kitty’/ He’s on steroids, jacked on Dexie/ He’s a big creep who thinks he dances sexy,” she continues over images of Trump. “Dreamin’ bout the day when a guy in my camp isn’t terrified to walk down a ramp/ You only need one hand to drink water/ You don’t have a crush on your own daughter/ See, I’m with Joe B.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Applauds Yungblud’s Killer Mashup Of ‘Cardigan’ And Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’

As for the real Taylor Swift, in an interview with V Magazine, she said of her Biden endorsement, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

She added, “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.