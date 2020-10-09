Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Releases Rendition Of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ Off His Upcoming Album

Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has released a new track off his upcoming album, Believe.

His rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is the first release of a new collection of uplifting songs. Originally written by Rodgers and Hammerstein for their 1945 musical Carousel, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” remains a rousing melody with a message of hope.

The songs featured on the album are all ones that have personally inspired Bocelli, 62, over the years. The album will also feature duets with Grammy Award-winning artists Alison Krauss and Cecilia Bartoli and a previously unreleased track from the late Italian composer and longtime Bocelli collaborator, Ennio Morricone.

“The concept behind Believe is based on three words: faith, hope, and charity,” says Bocelli in a press release. “These are the three theological virtues of Christianity, yet — quite independently of any religious belief — they are also the three extraordinary keys to giving meaning and completeness to the lives of every one of us.”

Earlier this year, Bocelli released his record-breaking “Music for Hope” performance from the historic Milan Cathedral in a livestream event on YouTube. The performance reached 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, making it the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history. The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours.

Believe will be released November 13.