Allison Williams Is Stuck In The Skies In New High-Altitude Thriller ‘Horizon Line’

There are few things scarier than flying a plane and not knowing how to land.

On Friday, the trailer premiered for the new high-altitude thriller “Horizon Line”, starring Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon.

Courtesy of STXfilms

“It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara (Williams) and Jackson (Dreymon) with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane,” the official description reads.

“With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back.”

The trailer teases plenty of thrills and up-in-the-air action, including a moment in which Williams’ character nearly falls out of the plane.

“Horizon Line” does not yet have a scheduled release date.