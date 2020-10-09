Peter Frampton, Darius Rucker & Many More Team Up For ‘Stand By Me’ Cover

Sixty years later and Ben E. King’s hit is still bringing people together.

This week, a huge group of notable artists gathered virtually for an incredible cover of the song “Stand By Me”.

Among the musicians who contributed vocals and instrumentals to the song are Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler, Darius Rucker, Rosanne Cash, John Oates, Keb Mo, Kiki Dee, and many, many more.

Later this month, according to Rolling Stone, the cover will be released as a charity single to raise money for the organization Help Musicians, which is assisting musicians through the pandemic.

So far, the fundraiser has collected over $10,000 from fans and supporters.