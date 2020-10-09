Meghan McCain Says Being A New Mom Is ‘Euphoria’

Meghan McCain is revelling in motherhood.
The co-host of “The View” took to Instagram on Friday to express the joy of being a new mom, after she and husband Ben Domenech welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty, last week.
“Motherhood is euphoria,” she wrote in her post, accompanying a photo of a gold necklace with a pendant of “mama.”
“All of the clichés have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” she wrote, describing motherhood as “hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter… I only wish I had done this sooner.”
She also described how the arrival of little Liberty has helped her to heal from the pain of losing her father Sen. John McCain, who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2018.
“This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing,” she added.
She concluded, “Thank you for all the incredible words, blessing and kindness that have been extended to all of us, I am beyond grateful and humbled.”
