Drew Barrymore Surprises Kathie Lee Gifford With A Visit From Her Newlywed Daughter

Drew Barrymore is bringing families together.

On Global’s “Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday, the host welcomed Kathie Lee Gifford where she mentioned that her two kids got married this year.

“The year of so many plans put on hold but both of your kids went ahead and did it,” Barrymore commented.

“You know, it was really extraordinary,” Gifford agreed.

Barrymore then surprised the former “Today” host by bringing on her newlywed daughter Cassidy.

“Oh, you little peanut, Cass, how are you? I love you, stink pie,” Gifford said in the excitement.

“What advice would you give your 27-year-old self?” Cassidy later asked her mom.

Gifford responded, “Do everything your mother tells you to do and you’ll live a fabulous life, and you’ll marry the man of your dreams and become an Oscar-winning actress. Do what I did.”