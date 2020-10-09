Chris Pratt Solves A Rubik’s Cube In Less Than A Minute

Chris Pratt is showing off a hard-earned new skill.

In an Instagram video shared Friday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star demonstrates his skill at solving a Rubik’s Cube, something he says he’s been working toward while in quarantine.

“I’ve been trying all year to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram. I finally did it!!!” he writes in the caption for the video.

Pointing out that the world record for solving one “is like 5 seconds,” he adds, “which is actually done by using dark magic, I think? So. That doesn’t count in my book. Just kidding.”

According to Pratt, those who can solve the mind-bending puzzle in less than 10 seconds “are my heroes,” and he recommends a Rubik’s Cube to anyone looking to kill time in quarantine.

Check out his impressive skills below.