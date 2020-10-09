Kaitlyn Bristowe On Her ‘DWTS’ Journey, New Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Looks Like It Will Be Such A Doozy’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is making her mark on this season of “Dancing With The Stars”.
The former Bachelorette and her partner Artem Chigvintsev have placed first or second on the leaderboard every week, and even received the first “9” of the season, impressing the judges and celebrities, including Lady Gaga.
ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with the reality star, who shared that her “jaw dropped” when Mother Monster applauded her cha-cha to “Stupid Love”.
“Sometimes I feel that hasn’t even hit me yet,” Bristowe admits. “The queen herself, who is the most incredible performer, and for her to say she enjoyed watching our performance…I can’t even wrap my head around it.”
Is it weird that this made me cry…I love watching people happy and dancing! https://t.co/bBKblhVhqT
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2020
I’m never going to recover from lady Gaga watching me dance to her song. #dwts
— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 15, 2020
An endorsement from Lady Gaga is a big deal and a welcome change in light of the online bullying the 35-year-old had received, which she tearfully addressed on Instagram last month. However, Bristowe tells us that she’s now in a good place, mentally.
“I went into this being the most positive person through everything, even when negative thoughts or anxiety or injuries come up and know that everything is part of the journey,” she says.
Her journey on “DWTS” has been a rough one after she sprained her ankle three weeks ago, which almost prevented her from dancing.
“I think that’s just part of it and you have to roll with the punches and know that a couple of ribs are going to pop out once in a while,” she quips.
When it’s 2020 and you forget how to hug.. Ok.. Let me share what I’ve learned about Artem in the last couple of weeks. He’s never done ballet but he can pirouette like a mother f*cker, he LOVES his baby and fiancé so so much that his happiness RADIATES in the studio, he’s pretty funny, he’s a great cook, loves his motorcycles, builds stuff, he quotes wedding crashers, he judges me for drinking bad coffee, and he is extremely patient. I’ve also learned that the other pro dancers call him velvet because his moves are so smooth. He’s pretty nit picky in the studio which I love because I’m a perfectionist. So I’ve come up with the perfect nickname. Let me introduce you to the #VelvetHammer. Guy is smooth but LAYS DOWN THE LAW. Are we into this nick name 😂 ? GET READY TO VOTE for team #WillYouAcceptThisDance to keep us in the game! We’re gonna FOX TROT IT UP FOR YALL, and it’s a very special dance. Swipe to see how you can vote and help us achieve our goals. Aka that mirrorballllll #ForTeo #dwts #Nationaldanceday
Although she may be battling it out in the ballroom Monday nights, Bristowe says she doesn’t want to miss any of the action on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette”.
“I was like, ‘Can I request Tuesday nights off and practise in the morning, because I need to watch this season.’ It looks like it will be such a doozy. I know we have an idea of what’s happening, but how will it play out? Who knows, so excited to see what happens,” Bristowe shares.
Of course, there’s no better way to curl up and watch all of “The Bachelorette” drama unfold than with a bottle (or two) from Bristowe’s wine label, Spade & Sparrows, which is now available in parts of Canada.
“I didn’t know how much hard work this was going to be to have a wine label, I thought I would just taste the wines put a label on it but no, there is so much hard work and part of that is shipping so now it’s in some places in Canada, but we need to get it everywhere.”
OH CANADA! SORRY I can’t come home … but I sent the next best thing, WINE! Spade & Sparrows will officially be available in stores in: Alberta on August 22 @wineandbeyond Saskatchewan on September 2 British Columbia – coming very soon, stay tuned! Manitoba – coming very soon, stay tuned! *For exact location details, check out @spadeandsparrows *Please drink responsibly #Canada #SpadeandSparrows #Wine #ComingHome #BachelorNation 📸: @steph_sorenson 💄: @tarrynfeldman 👗: @lifebyleightaylor
“Dancing With The Stars” airs Mondays at Citytv at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
