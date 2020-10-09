James Corden Admits He Lived In Fear Of Getting Fired For Two Years: ‘I Wouldn’t Allow Us To Buy Furniture’

James Corden is opening up about getting his big break.

The “Late Late Show” host, 42, joined Drew Barrymore on Friday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and admitted that after landing the hosting gig in 2015, he “constantly” lived in fear of getting fired for two years.

“When we moved here, my wife and I, we had two kids at that point, and I wouldn’t allow us to buy furniture,” he revealed. “We rented all of our furniture because I said to my wife Julia, I said, ‘I’m going to get fired, this won’t work. And as soon as we get fired, we’ll just want to get back to London, so we don’t want to be lumbered with a couch.’”

He added, “And I did that for two years and then eventually my wife was like, ‘Please, can we buy some furniture?’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I think we are safe to buy furniture now.’ That’s been every day of my adult life really, I’ve thought I’m going to get fired at some point.”

Turns out Barrymore can relate.

“It’s just refreshing to hear you felt that way because I joke about it all the time but I’m not really joking,” she said. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m getting fired.’ It’s just like a comedic mechanism of being afraid that I’m going to lose this at any second.”

And Barrymore says she’s been writing “enjoy it” on her arm every day since her new show’s launch, adding that she plans to get it tattooed.

“The tattoo shops are closed right now so I’m waiting,” she said. “I wrote it with a tattoo pen and I write it on my arm every single day since the day before we launched because you push so hard in that creation. You look at that blank page with excitement and fear and enthusiasm and a dizzying amount of possibility. Somewhere along the way, I realized, ‘Am I enjoying this?’ because if I’m not, that energy is not going to be the right thing, as you said, when you sit down sort of funnels out and that’s the whole intention.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.