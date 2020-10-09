Stevie Nicks Says Her New Single ‘Show Them The Way’ Is ‘A Prayer For Our Country’

Stevie Nicks has released a poignant new song that she considers a “prayer” for America during this fraught time in the nation’s history.

On Friday, the Fleetwood Mac singer unveiled “Show Them the Way”, a new solo single and accompanying video featuring footage of such inspiring figures as John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, juxtaposed with recent footage of Black Lives Matter protests.

The song is available in two versions, an acoustic iteration featuring just piano, along with a full-band recording with the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart on guitar and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums.

While the recording is new, Nicks tells Rolling Stone that she wrote the song in 2008 after having a vivid dream that she was preparing to perform at a benefit concert for JFK, MLK, and the late John Lewis.

“I dream a lot, but I almost never remember the dreams,” she said. “I’ll wake up and I’ll go, ‘I remember a train with some people smiling and waving at me that went by really fast,’ and that’s it. This dream was so really real that there was a little bit of me, for a minute, when I sat up was like, ‘Did that just really happen?’ So I wrote it down just in prose. I didn’t write it down in a seven-verse poem. I wrote down what had happened.”

Given the current state of the planet, Nicks felt the timing was right to finally release the song. “I think the world is calling for it right now,” she said.

In a statement, Nicks shared her hope that “this song and its words will be seen as a prayer. A prayer for our country. A prayer for our world.”