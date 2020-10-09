Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Marking World Mental Health Day With Conversation On ‘Teenager Therapy’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a conversation about mental health.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear on the “Teenager Therapy” podcast to mark World Mental Health Day.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Chat With Malala Yousafzai For International Day Of The Girl

On the podcast, Harry and Meghan will talk about “prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically.”

The “Teenager Therapy” podcast is hosted by five seniors at Loara High School in Anaheim, California, who have candid conversations about mental health issues.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Call For An End To ‘Structural Racism’ In Rare Joint Interview

The episode with the royals, dropping at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, was recorded earlier this week at a COVID-compliant location, with everyone wearing masks at all times.

Harry and Meghan first listened to “Teenager Therapy” after reading a New York Times profile about the podcast several months ago. They were so impressed by the show that they decided to support it.