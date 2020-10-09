Julianna Margulies Opens Up About Her ‘Chaotic, Unconventional Childhood’ In New Memoir ‘Sunshine Girl’

Julianna Margulies is ready to tell all in a new memoir.

“The Good Wife” actress, 54, shared the news of her new book, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life, with People magazine, revealing it’s all about “resilience.”

According to Margulies, her “resilience” comes from navigating the “turmoil” of growing up with divorced parents, becoming an award-winning actor and all the complex romantic relationships in her life.

“After completing The Good Wife, I had time to look back on my life and career,” Margulies said. “What began as a simple exercise in self-reflection eventually grew into a memoir. When I was a baby, my mother called me her Sunshine Girl. This book recounts the chaotic, unconventional childhood my parent’s choices gave me, and the choices I made as an adult because of them.”

“It is both a coming of age story and an introspection about being a working mother and wife, trying to juggle everything while remaining the Sunshine Girl I thought everyone expected,” she added. “I hope it gives readers a candid look into my journey to becoming an actress with all the highs and lows as I navigated my way to this life I never expected.”

Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life is out on May 4, 2021.