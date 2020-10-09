Jordan Davis Surprises Couple’s Parking Lot Wedding With First Dance Song

Jordan Davis gave one couple the surprise of a lifetime.

As seen on “Good Morning America”, the country singer crashed a couple’s wedding with a performance of his No. 1 hit, “Slow Dance In a Parking Lot”.

This was a pretty awesome moment…thanks for sharing @GMA! https://t.co/gVLBqfhRzV — Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) October 9, 2020

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Carrie and John Michael were forced to tie the knot in a parking lot and Davis crashed the party via Zoom to accompany their first dance.

“In honour of Carrie and John Michael, I’m gonna be playing their first dance, and they have no idea that I’m doing ‘Slow Dance In a Parking Lot’ live for them,” said Davis in a video before the event, dressed up in a white collared shirt.

RELATED: Jordan Davis Performs His No. 1 Hit ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot’ To Close Out ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

Like many people, Carrie and John both lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and have leaned on the lyrics in Davis’ song to help get them through the toughest days.

“There’s a lyric from it that says, ‘Making the most of whatever we got / Even if it’s just a slow dance in a parking lot,’” explained Carrie. “That’s just kind of our anthem for life now of just making the most of whatever you get, even if it’s not that much just making the most of it.”

After Carrie’s maid of honour, Cheryl, contacted the singer, he was moved by their story and explained how he wanted to do something special for them.

“I just wanted to do as much as I could,” Davis said on “GMA”. “I knew they were fans and fans of this song so I jumped at the chance to get to help out in some ways.”

“Our minds were kind of broken, we were like, ‘How did this happen?'” the groom said of his reaction. “The coolest thing was the DJ was able to turn his computer around and we could see him performing.”

Davis’ self-titled EP is available now and includes his No. 1 track, along with his current single “Almost Maybes”.