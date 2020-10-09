Ozzy Osbourne Showers Wife Sharon With Birthday Love On ‘The Talk’

Ozzy Osbourne showed off his softer side during a surprise appearance on On Global’s “The Talk” on Friday.

The cast were celebrating Sharon’s 68th birthday when Ozzy virtually dropped by to send a loving message to his wife of 38 years.

He said, “I hope you have the best day Sharon! I love you with all my heart. I cannot wait to see you.”

The rock star then teased, “Can we go to bed tonight and just sleep? This pandemic nearly killed me. She’s at it all the time.”

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Supports Dax Shepard After His Relapse With Painkillers

Returning the love, Sharon told her co-hosts, “Ozzy is the best gift giver. He gave me our three children that I just love.”

Before leaving again, Ozzy added, “Have the best day ever, darling. I love you and I can’t wait to see you. God bless you, darling.”