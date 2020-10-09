Sharon Osbourne Gets A Birthday Surprise From Sara Gilbert On ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne had an emotional reunion with Sara Gilbert.
On Global’s “The Talk” on Friday, the cast celebrated Osbourne’s 68th birthday and the host got a big surprise in the form of a video message from former co-host Sara Gilbert.
RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Supports Dax Shepard After His Relapse With Painkillers
Then, in an even bigger surprise, Gilbert actually appeared in the studio as Osbourne wiped away tears of joy.
RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt And What ‘Shocked’ Her To ‘Get It Together’
Also, to celebrate Osbourne’s birthday, the show welcomed her husband Ozzy Osbourne and singer Cyndi Lauper.
You can watch full episodes of “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global TV.