Sharon Osbourne Gets A Birthday Surprise From Sara Gilbert On ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne had an emotional reunion with Sara Gilbert.

On Global’s “The Talk” on Friday, the cast celebrated Osbourne’s 68th birthday and the host got a big surprise in the form of a video message from former co-host Sara Gilbert.

Then, in an even bigger surprise, Gilbert actually appeared in the studio as Osbourne wiped away tears of joy.

Also, to celebrate Osbourne’s birthday, the show welcomed her husband Ozzy Osbourne and singer Cyndi Lauper.

