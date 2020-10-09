Trailer Debuts For New TV Adaptation Of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’

Stephen King’s epic battle between good and evil is being adapted for the screen, with the Master of Horror’s 1978 novel The Stand coming to CBS All Access as a limited series.

On Friday, the streaming service unveiled the first official trailer and key art for “The Stand” during a virtual panel at New York Comic Con.

RELATED: Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ TV Series Starring Whoopi Goldberg Gets First Teaser

Moderated by Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican, the panel featured some of the series’ stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague, as well as executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore.

“‘The Stand’ is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil,” states the official synopsis. “The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.”

This marks the second time King’s sprawling novel has been adapted for television, with an earlier miniseries airing in 1994.

RELATED: First Look At Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Adaptation With James Mardsen, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard

The nine-episode limited series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, with new episodes debuting weekly on subsequent Thursdays.