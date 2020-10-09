Jewel And Hunter Hayes Open Up On Anxiety And Depression For World Mental Health Day

Jewel and Hunter Hayes opened up on World Mental Health Day on Friday.

The Grammy-nominated artists appeared on mental health research non-profit One Mind’s “Brain Waves” podcast.

The weekly show features mental health experts and scientists coming together to host discussions on mental health and bring awareness to the topic.

Since the pandemic began, Jewel has been working with people on their mental health through her charity Inspiring Children Foundation and her Never Broken online program.

The singer says that her work is inspired by bar performing experiences with her father.

“For me, I started being in a ton of pain around age 8,” Jewel says. “We bar sang — my dad and I were a duet, so I was singing in bars from a very young age, where I had a front row seat to watching people handle pain. I could tell they were in pain.”

She continues, “It was often drugs and alcohol, rage, relationships, sexuality, and I realized they had this pain — this original wound — and they covered it up trying to never feel it but it became a mountain and it was insurmountable for them. I promised myself I would figure out what to do with pain. I knew that statistically, kids like me would end up repeating the cycle and I didn’t want to be a statistic.”

The artist will also be hosting a virtual World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert in partnership with Kroger.

Hayes and Jewel performed their latest music on the show as well with the country singer performing “Still” from his latest album Wild Blue Part 1 and Jewel performed her new song “Grateful”.

The “Brain Waves” episode (above) aired on Oct. 9.