Carey Mulligan Is On The Hunt For Blood In New ‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer

Carey Mulligan’s highly anticipated thriller, “Promising Young Woman”, finally has a release date.

Ahead of the premiere this December, Universal Pictures Canada and Focus Features debuted a new trailer and an inside look at the film.

RELATED: Carey Mulligan Opens Up About Life In Quarantine As InStyle’s June 2020 Cover Star

Photo: Focus Features/Universal Pictures Canada

The official synopsis reads: “Everyone said Cassie (Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.”

Photo: Focus Features

RELATED: Carey Mulligan Talks Revenge, #MeToo & Her Romantic-Comedy Dreams

Photo: Focus Features

Photo: Focus Features

“Promising Young Woman” premiered at Sundance earlier this year and had an earlier release scheduled before the coronavirus outbreak.

Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Clancy Brown also star.

“Promising Young Woman” premieres Dec. 25.