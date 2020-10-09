Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join David Foster And Katharine McPhee For Pregnancy Celebration Dinner

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped David Foster and Katharine McPhee celebrate their pregnancy news with a lavish steakhouse dinner on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined their close friends for a meal just hours after it was announced that Foster and McPhee are expecting their first child together.

The group dined at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito, Calif., located close to the Santa Barbara home that the duke and duchess share, along with their baby boy, Archie.

Markle and McPhee attended the same school growing up, where they spent time together performing on stage and taking part in plays.

Earlier this week, the newly pregnant McPhee was spotted out with Foster in Montecito.

Photo: Backgrid

Sources confirmed their happy news to People magazine on Thursday.

Foster is already father to daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 46, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34 from previous relationships.

The 70-year-old Canadian composer and the 36-year-old Broadway star wed during a secret ceremony at St. Yeghiche in London in June 2019.

ET has reached out to McPhee and Foster’s rep for comment.