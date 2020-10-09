Paris Hilton Leads Protest Against Utah Boarding School Where She Allegedly Experienced ‘Torture’ As A Teen

Paris Hilton is leading the charge against Provo Canyon School, the Utah boarding school she attended as a teenager and where, she now claims, she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse that she’s described as “continuous torture.”

Hilton detailed her allegations in her recent YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris”, and now she’s taking action by calling for the school to be shut down.

In that regard, she launched a Change.org petition calling for the school’s closure; as of Friday, the petition had garnered more than 125,000 signatures.

Hilton is also leading a protest outside the school, which is situated in Provo, Utah, and on Friday she spoke with “Good Morning America” about her efforts.

“Today we are going to be going to Utah with hundreds of other survivors,” she told Michael Strahan. “When I was there, I was physically, psychologically and emotionally abused on a daily basis.”

As Hilton told Strahan, she feels a responsibility to use the power of her platform as a celebrity to draw attention to the abuses that she and numerous other former students — including Kat Von D — allege to have experienced.

“I feel so proud to have finally told my truth and my story,” she continued. “The fact that it’s made such an impact and have now started this movement that is going to make some real change.”

She added: “I feel like I’ve done big things in life, but this is the most important. This is going to be my legacy, and I’m not going to stop.”