Maury Povich Calls Out Paternity Test Results Especially For ‘Ellen’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish

Daytime talk show favourite Maury Povich joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday in order to perform a special surprise for guest host Tiffany Haddish.

Actress and comedian Haddish was welcomed to the episode with a surprise video message from the “Maury Show” host, who is one of her favourites.

Povich said, “Welcome to daytime television! It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, all kinds of things you never expected are going to happen.”

The TV veteran, who is widely known for offering guests the chance to take DNA tests to prove or disprove paternity, then presented a large envelope in his hand.

He asked, “You know what this is, right Tiffany?”

Haddish replied, “Who the daddy, who the daddy?”

Povich announced, “You are not the father. Amazing! Congratulations, you’re gonna be great.”

After Povich disappeared from screen, Haddish explained to the audience, “You guys have no idea, like I am a big fan of Maury Povich…. I love to be like ‘Who the daddy?’ I like to try to figure it out on my own.”

She added, “That right there was super special. I have yet to meet Maury Povich in person, but when I do, I’m gonna tell ’em who is the daddy!”