Miranda Lambert’s Hunky Husband Hurls Hay Shirtless

Miranda Lambert has a front-row seat for the gun show.

Lambert posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Thursday, showing off her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. In the digital content, a shirtless and yolked McLoughlin hauls and hurls bundles of hay.

“Make hay while the sun shines y’all!” the “Tin Man” singer captioned the post.

Lambert met McLoughlin, a former New York Police Department officer, when performing on “Good Morning America” in 2018. The songstress revealed in a Valentine’s Day post that they tied the knot in January.

“In honour of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life,” Lambert wrote. “And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”