Lance Bass Gives Tour Of His Favourite Hangouts In L.A. In Honour Of LGBTQ+ History Month

Lance Bass is celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11).

To honour the special month, the NSYNC alum, 41, joined forces with travel brand Orbitz to take fans on a virtual tour of his favourite LGBTQ+ hangouts and must-see spots in L.A.

The guided tour hopes “to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and remind people that there is still some hope/good in the world.”

Bass shows off Hollywood Blvd., the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he hilariously laid down on the ground beside boyband rival The Backstreet Boys’ star on the famous street.

Bass’ L.A. walkthrough is the first of seven upcoming collabs for Orbitz’s #HappyPlaces campaign, where they’ve teamed up with well-known gay, transgender and BIPOC influencers and celebs across the U.S. to share their favourite queer-friendly hotspots.

New York City, Austin, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Miami will all be featured.

Orbitz is also making a $5,000 donation to the Trevor Project.