Edgar Ramirez Was Once Abducted By Kidnappers Armed With Machine Guns: ‘Like In A Movie’

Edgar Ramirez shared a shocking revelation while promoting “The Undoing”, his upcoming HBO project with Nicole Kidman.

Interviewed by Kidman for Interview magazine, Ramirez revealed he was once kidnapped “during the narco-terrorism of Pablo Escobar” in Bogota, Colombia.

“I mean, friends of mine have been killed, and I was kidnapped myself once, and the thought I had was, ‘I won’t be able to see the people I love if I don’t survive this,'” the Venezuelan-born actor told his co-star, noting this was “the first time that I’ve shared this.”

He described his kidnapping as being “like in a movie. With submachine guns.”

After being held captive “for about three hours,” his captors decided to let him go when they realized they’d abducted an actor.

“At the time, though, when they found out that it was me, that I was an actor — well, it was a flipped coin,” he shared. “Thankfully what happened, was they said, ‘No, this guy’s too big for us to hide him, so let’s just let him go.’”

Ramirez didn’t go into detail about when his abduction took place.

“The worst thing about being kidnapped is not the violence or the fear of getting killed, it’s the arrogance,” he explained. “The assumption that your life belongs to them, that from that moment on, you’re not in charge of your own decisions. That your life does not belong to you. That’s why I don’t take anything for granted.”