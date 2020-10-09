Tyler Crispen Says He Was Being ‘Genuine’ When He Volunteered To Self-Evict On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

In comparison to previous weeks, the past seven days in the “Big Brother: All-Stars” house have been relatively quiet.

But, it all came to an end with Tyler Crispen being the next houseguest sent to the jury by a vote of 3 to 0. His eviction comes just one week after he took a shot — and missed — at Nicole Franzel during the historic triple eviction.

When Cody Calafiore won this week’s Head of Household competition and the Veto, 25-year-old Crispen knew his fate was sealed despite sitting next to another threat in the game, Christmas Abbott.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Pits Two Big Players Against Each Other In Tense Eviction

While speaking with ET Canada, Crispen shared why competing on “All-Stars” was nothing like his first run on season 20 of the reality competition series.

“It was way, way, way harder,” he said of this season. “Just being there, being away from Angela [Rummans], playing the game again, trying to get myself back into game mode was so difficult for me this time and it took me a long time to actually get there.”

Crispen continued, “I’m thankful I even made it this far because my first time I was ready to stay. I could’ve stayed there for years, I didn’t care. That was my first time, everything was fresh and new and I didn’t really miss anything on the outside. But this time, being away from Angela was so, so hard.”

RELATED: Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, Dani Briones React To Game-Changing ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Triple Eviction

Although he fought until the very end, Crispen said he thinks that there were two main factors that sent him to the jury house.

“One, I think they might have seen me as an end-game threat and two, everyone had final two deals and I was not a part of them,” he shared.

RELATED: Bayleigh Dayton Addresses Fight With Christmas Abbott, Playing ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ In The Era Of BLM Movement

However, one of Crispen’s most controversial moves of the season was when he volunteered to self-evict after Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers were nominated by Abbott.

He had told both Dayton and Rogers that he thought they were playing for a much greater cause, hinting at the Black Lives Matter movement.

Back in Septemeber, Rogers admitted to us that she wasn’t a fan of that particular move.

“There are a lot of moves that he made in the house that I’m not really a fan of, especially when he came to Bayleigh and me and said he wanted to self-evict,” she said.

“Then he goes on to say, ‘Well I’m doing this because you guys are here for a bigger reason and I support the Black lives matter movement and I know that’s why you guys are here, and I want to show you guys that I am an ally, I am with you.’ So, that’s why I feel you need to come out of this game because it is never, never is it okay to use the movement strategically for game purposes. I’m not okay with that. So come on, come sit with me,” Rogers revealed.

However, Crispen says that he was being “100 per cent genuine.”

“That was a time when I really wasn’t clicked into the game and I had a lot of intentions that I wanted follow through with in the game and saw that Bayleigh and I needed to fix our friendship, to fix our relationship and I felt like I was prioritizing that over the game,” he says.

Adds Crispen: “So, when she ended up on the block with Da’Vonne, I realized like man I should’ve done more game-wise and I felt really guilty that they were up there and I didn’t prevent it. So I was 1,000 per cent genuine. I wanted to get out of there instead of one of them and it might not have been the brightest game move, but I felt like in my heart it was the right move.”

RELATED: Ian Terry Says It Was ‘Very Frustrating’ To Be Nominated By Dani Briones On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

Tune in to new episodes of “Big Brother: All-Stars” Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.