Netflix Working On ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Movies And TV Shows

“Elf On The Shelf” will dominate televisions, computer screens, phone screens and just about everything else this festive season thanks to Netflix.

The streaming giant has teamed up with iconic children’s book and stuffed toy elf for a litany of new projects. Netflix will produce original live-action and animated content for both movies and series based on the franchise.

“We’re thrilled to share stories of our North Pole friends, bringing tales from the region where joy never ends!” Netflix said in a statement to Variety. “The Elf Pets, our pals, will join us, of course! You’ll get brand-new stories, straight from the source!”

“Our love for the world will be easy to see, you’ll soon hear us sing in Italian, Thai and Hindi,” the streaming service added. “While we’re hard at work creating more stories and cheer, there’s two Elf Pets specials on Netflix this year!”

The Elf on the Shelf started as a 2005 children’s picture book detailing how Santa Claus uses scout elves to determine which children are naughty or nice. The book comes with a stuffed elf that parents are supposed to move around the house at night to make their childrne believes Mr. Claus is watching.

Two existing animated short films — “Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue” and “Elf Pets: A Fox Club’s Christmas” — will premiere on Netflix in North America later this year.