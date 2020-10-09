Cyndi Lauper Unveils LGBTQ+ Themed Video For ‘Time After Time’

For decades, Cyndi Lauper has been a staunch ally to the LGBTQ+ community and she’s proving that yet again. The iconic singer has launched a brand new initiative in honour of National Coming Out Day on Sunday, Oct. 11.

On Friday, Lauper’s nonprofit foundation True Colors United unveiled the new #ShowYourTrueColors campaign, launched with a new LGBTQ+-themed video for her 1983 hit “Time After Time”, created by artist Malikah Holder.

A collaboration with TikTok, the #ShowYourTrueColors campaign is encouraging young people to share what makes them unique via the social media app.

“There is so much going on right now — from the coronavirus, to the perpetual mistreatment of our Black and Brown brothers and sisters, to the abhorrent targeting of our LGBTQ+ community, to the divisiveness that’s happening in this country,” Lauper said in a statement.

“No matter what side of the aisle you’re on — in the U.S. or around the globe — we’re all human beings and I believe we all want the same things — unity and peace,” she added. “We have to remain hopeful that things will get better. That’s why we march, we speak out, we fight for each other’s rights, and it’s why we vote.”